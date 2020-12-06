Menu
Richard E. GRAHAM Sr.
1930 - 2020
GRAHAM - Richard E., Sr.
90, passed away unexpectedly in Orchard Manor Nursing Home on December 3, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to Edmund and Agnes (Burback) Graham. Richard proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Durez Plastics as a Lab Technician. Richard was a member of St. Pius X and St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. He was an avid bocce ball player for Old Man River and enjoyed photography. He was the husband of 66 years to Betty (Shiesley) Graham; father of David (Debra) Graham, Mary Beth (Scott) Bickel, the late Richard Jr. and Joseph Graham; grandfather of Alissa (Otto) Neubauer, Kailey (Jon) Baum, Dawn (Bill) Roller, Brent (Christina) Graham, Derrick Murschel, Melissa and Matthew Warren; great-grandfather of Grant, Killian, Lucas. Richard was also survived by his sisters, Adelle Stadler, Ann Gernstl; brothers Eddie (Mary) Graham and the late Donald (Dorothy) Graham; brother-in-law to Lester (Karen), Lynn (Rochelle), John (Rosann) and Jim (Barb) Shiesley. Private Graveside Services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
