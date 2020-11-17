Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard E. HONECK
HONECK - Richard E.
Of Brockport, NY. Another carpenter in heaven. Dick was ready to go when he passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 90. An educator for life, his patient and empowering style of teaching left a lasting impact on his Shop and Driver's Education students during his many years at Brockport Middle School. Dick shaped the lives of others with the same care and patience that he used when shaping wood or clay. He is predeceased by his wife, Constance and his son, John. He is survived by his son Thomas, daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren Megan, Katherine (Dan) and Liam and many loving extended family. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 -7 PM with masks and social distancing protocols followed at FOWLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 340 West Ave., Brockport. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport, followed by a graveside service in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Operation Smile at operationsmile.org and help share Dick's smile around the world.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue, Brockport, NY 14420
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
152 Main St., Brockport, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Fowler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Honeck Family, Sorry to read of Richard' passing! Great neighbors when we lived down from you years ago! Praying during this difficult time of separation,
Elsie Saul Lexington, N C
Neighbor
November 16, 2020
So sorry to the family for the loss of Mr. Honeck. He taught me woodworking (which I still am enjoying doing!) and he taught me to drive in Drivers Education many years ago. He was a great teacher to me. RIP Mr. Honeck
Julie T.
Student
November 16, 2020