Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard E. MALICKI Sr.
Malicki - Richard E., Sr.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Ann (nee Oryszak) Malicki; loving father of Christopher (Cheryl), Melinda, Jeffrey, Melissa (Dan) Cane, Richard Jr. (Courtney) and Amanda (Tom) Maniscalco; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren; dear brother of Rose Mary Segina, Edward, Donald, Lorraine Wells, Ronald and the late James Malicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church (please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Health Foundations at www.chsbuffalo.org (Kenmore Mercy Foundation). Dick was a Life Member and Past President of Lake Shore Vol. Fire Company, a retired plant superintendent with the Ford Stamping Plant and a Veteran of the Army National Guard. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.