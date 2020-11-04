Malicki - Richard E., Sr.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Ann (nee Oryszak) Malicki; loving father of Christopher (Cheryl), Melinda, Jeffrey, Melissa (Dan) Cane, Richard Jr. (Courtney) and Amanda (Tom) Maniscalco; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren; dear brother of Rose Mary Segina, Edward, Donald, Lorraine Wells, Ronald and the late James Malicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church (please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Health Foundations at www.chsbuffalo.org
(Kenmore Mercy Foundation). Dick was a Life Member and Past President of Lake Shore Vol. Fire Company, a retired plant superintendent with the Ford Stamping Plant and a Veteran of the Army National Guard. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.