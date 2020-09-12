Menu
Richard E. MENZ
Menz - Richard E.
Of Boston, NY. Passed at age 89, September 10th, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Charlotte (nee Wise); devoted father to Maureen (Grant Gohr), Donna (Jane) and Penny; cherished grandfather of three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; adored son of the late Elmer and Florence of Lake View. Richard served in the US Army. He was an avid baseball player, past president of The Lakeshore Lions Club, volunteered at the Lake View Fire Department and was a member of the Drill Team. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Hamburg Mutts for Freedom, P.O. Box 713, Derby, NY 14047. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2020.
