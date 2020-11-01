Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Emery WOOD
WOOD - Richard Emery
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (nee Overs) Wood; devoted father of Jacqueline, Douglas (Susan), Timothy (Peter), and Daniel (Kathleen) Wood; loving son of the late Emery and Zita (nee Griffin) Wood; dear brother of Raymond (late Shirley), Frances (Albert), Gerard (Susie) and the late Robert (late Janet) and David (Patricia). Richard was a member of the Brauer Aviators Model Airplane Club and a 35 year employee of Bell Aerospace. No prior visitation. Private service. If desired, donations may be made in Richard's name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.