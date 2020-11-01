WOOD - Richard Emery
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (nee Overs) Wood; devoted father of Jacqueline, Douglas (Susan), Timothy (Peter), and Daniel (Kathleen) Wood; loving son of the late Emery and Zita (nee Griffin) Wood; dear brother of Raymond (late Shirley), Frances (Albert), Gerard (Susie) and the late Robert (late Janet) and David (Patricia). Richard was a member of the Brauer Aviators Model Airplane Club and a 35 year employee of Bell Aerospace. No prior visitation. Private service. If desired, donations may be made in Richard's name to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.