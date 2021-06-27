Menu
Richard V. EVANCHO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
EVANCHO - Richard V., Sr.
June 25, 2021, age 85. Beloved husband of 57 years to Dorothy J. (nee Hess) Evancho; loving father of Karen (Kathryn) Raven, Richard (Genie) Jr., John (Janice) and Kenneth (Deborah) Evancho; cherished grandfather of Brittney (Kenneth), Peter, Abigail, Lael, Elizabeth, Danielle, Michael and Brenden; adored great-grandfather of Rachael, Alexis and Gwendolyn; caring brother of 11 deceased siblings; dear brother-in-law of Marlene Grabenstetter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Avenue, Buffalo at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to All Saints Church. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
29
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
All Saints Church
127 Chadduck Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sad to this happened because I want to see you.To thanks for all your support and help to me specially to my studies.you are always into my mind
Danilo Jimenez
Other
September 26, 2021
Dorothy, extremely sorry for your loss. I just found out today your husband passed. Sending prayers and healing. Going to miss his smile at am mass at All Saints. My condolences to you and your family
Jeffrey Jaskowiak
Work
June 30, 2021
John & Ken, So sorry to hear of your fathers passing. I have very found memories of him as a child.
Kelly (McGreevy) Calmes
June 29, 2021
John & Ken, very sorry to learn of your dad´s passing. My sympathies to you and your entire family.
Tom Koszelak
June 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived. Rich was always a fun guy to play golf with years ago. He will be remembered in may prayers.
Paul D. Bauer
Friend
June 28, 2021
