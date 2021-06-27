EVANCHO - Richard V., Sr.
June 25, 2021, age 85. Beloved husband of 57 years to Dorothy J. (nee Hess) Evancho; loving father of Karen (Kathryn) Raven, Richard (Genie) Jr., John (Janice) and Kenneth (Deborah) Evancho; cherished grandfather of Brittney (Kenneth), Peter, Abigail, Lael, Elizabeth, Danielle, Michael and Brenden; adored great-grandfather of Rachael, Alexis and Gwendolyn; caring brother of 11 deceased siblings; dear brother-in-law of Marlene Grabenstetter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Avenue, Buffalo at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to All Saints Church. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.