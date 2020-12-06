AGOSTON - Richard F.
December 3, 2020 at age 87, beloved husband of 65 loving years to Mary Louise (nee Scharf) Agoston; dear father of Michael P. Agoston of Buffalo and Tina M. (Jeffrey) Gutekunst of East Amherst. He was born November 7, 1933, son of the late Otto and Ethel (nee Fisher) Agoston; brother of the late Betty Warner. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1954 assigned to various Military Police Units. He retired in1999 from Plumber's Local 36-22 where he worked as an apprentice to the General Superintendent for Kipphut Neumann-JD Plumbing for 48 years, overseeing many large plumbing projects in New York State. Dick is an Exempt Firemen from Swormville Fire Company and was Past Assistant Chief and held many various offices throughout his career. There will be no prior visitation. Due to the Pandemic, Private Funeral Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Dick's memory to St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Dick's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
