GAZZO - Richard F.
September 5, 2020, age 74; beloved husband of Janice (nee Guarino) Gazzo; devoted father of Richard C. (Nicole) Gazzo, Kristine (Jason) Kisloski, and Jacquelyn (David) Prenatt; loving grandfather of Natalie, Abigail, Allison, Chelsea, and Maxwell; dear brother of Rosanne (late James) Rudnik and the late Phillip and Frank Gazzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share memories and condolences on Richard's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.