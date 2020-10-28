Pajak - Richard F., Sr.
October 18, 2020; beloved husband of the late Karen; devoted father of Tracy Fink, Tammy (Steve) Kulczycki, Richard Jr. (Lisa) Pajak, Antoinette Pajak, Scott (Dawn) Pajak, and Michael Pajak; loving grandfather of fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Rudolph (late Emmy) Pajak, and Robert (Denise) Pajak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Pajak was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and AMVETS Post # 72. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 12-3 PM, at which time a funeral service will be held with military honors. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.