Richard J. FISHER
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
FISHER - Richard J.
January 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer and surrounded by his loving family and caring friends. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Breen) Fisher; dearest father of Joann (Steve) Karaga, Richard J., Jr. (Joanne), James J. (Susan) and Matthew (Dina) Fisher; loving Papa of Steve, Pat, Sara, Jacob, Noellle, Pat, Joe, Christian, Hannah, Tony, Veronica, Nick, Aidan and great-grandfather of Steve VI; dear brother of William, Paul, John Fisher and Sarah Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, at 11:30 AM, which will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo. Dick was a retired City of Buffalo Firefighter and retired from Conrail Railroad. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site
65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
Joann, Deepest sympathies for you and your entire family. Tom Glenn and family.
Tom Glenn
Friend
January 16, 2022
Joann,please accept my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Sheila Dunning Moncheck
January 14, 2022
One of the best men, i ever knew. my sorrow to his family
joe hennigan
January 14, 2022
Joann, so sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joseph Doody
January 13, 2022
Dicky was a great guy. brave Firefighter. I never knew how many jobs he really had.
charles f schaus
January 12, 2022
God Bless Dick and the entire Fisher Family,I worked with Dick on the Railroad and also on the Buffalo Fire Dept. He was a very good Friend and Brother Firefighter.I know he will be well missed by his Family & Friends. (RIP)
Jerry & Maureen Davern Union KY.
Work
January 12, 2022
