FISHER - Richard J.
January 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer and surrounded by his loving family and caring friends. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Breen) Fisher; dearest father of Joann (Steve) Karaga, Richard J., Jr. (Joanne), James J. (Susan) and Matthew (Dina) Fisher; loving Papa of Steve, Pat, Sara, Jacob, Noellle, Pat, Joe, Christian, Hannah, Tony, Veronica, Nick, Aidan and great-grandfather of Steve VI; dear brother of William, Paul, John Fisher and Sarah Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, at 11:30 AM, which will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo. Dick was a retired City of Buffalo Firefighter and retired from Conrail Railroad. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.