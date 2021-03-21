Menu
Richard FISHER
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FISHER - Richard
March 14, 2021 at age 86, beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Bemish) Fisher; dear father of Richard L. Fisher, Bruce E. Fisher, Ronald E. (Lynn) Fisher, Cheryl A.(George) Bryant, Kelly S. (Donald) Emmerson, Connie L. (Thomas) Leach, and William A. Fisher; loving grandfather of seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; brother of Benjamin (Frances) Fisher, the late Walter Fisher and June Mislin; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Due to the pandemic restrictions a Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Richard's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
