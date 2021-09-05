FOX - Richard J.

Of West Seneca. After a long and happy life of selfless and loving devotion to his wife and children, Richard entered into eternal life and joyous reunion with his wife Emily on April 19, 2020. He was a model example of humbleness and generosity; beloved husband of Emily T. (nee Tamol) Fox; devoted father of Paula (Thomas) Clark, Donna (Paul) Maurer, Mark Fox and Lisa Martin; adored grandfather of Craig (Laurie), Nicole (Kristopher), Sean, Paul (Caroline), Lilyrose, Sarah, Charles "CJ" (Taylor) and Joseph "JJ" and cherished great-grandfather of ten; loving son of the late Joseph and Mary Fox; dear brother of the late Irene, Sr. Elizabeth OLC, Peter and Paul Fox. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). Previously entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.