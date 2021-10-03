FRUEHAUF - Richard J.
September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Katheen B. (nee Bowman) Fruehauf and the late Judith A. (nee Ralph) Fruehauf; loving father of Roberta (Kevin) Hinkle, Jarrod R. (Danielle) Fruehauf and the late infant Joy Fruehauf; cherished grandfather of 11; son of the late Raymond and Loretta Fruehauf; dear brother of Arlene Thompson and Gladys M. Robbins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 11 AM to 1 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association (www.als.org/donate
), the Machias Volunteer Fire Department, or a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.