HARTMAN - Richard G. "Dick"
November 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Lillian L. (nee LeBlanc) Hartman; loving father of Richard (Deborah), Tom (Hope), Nancy (Robert) Oksenholt, Denise Volker (Ed Golebiewski), Jenny (Reginald) Dash and Maria Bentley (Brian Dusenberry); cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of seven; brother of Eileen (late Paul) Sheldon and the the late Rita (John) Ioviero, Joseph (Marion), Mary (Ken) Harris, Vincent, Norm Hartman and Gus Hartman; brother-in-law of Helen Hartman; uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church at a date and time to be announced. Dick was a member of Kenmore Knights of Columbus Council 3076. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to American Disabled Veterans. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.