HARTMAN - Richard G. "Dick"November 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Lillian L. (nee LeBlanc) Hartman; loving father of Richard (Deborah), Tom (Hope), Nancy (Robert) Oksenholt, Denise Volker (Ed Golebiewski), Jenny (Reginald) Dash and Maria Bentley (Brian Dusenberry); cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of seven; brother of Eileen (late Paul) Sheldon and the the late Rita (John) Ioviero, Joseph (Marion), Mary (Ken) Harris, Vincent, Norm Hartman and Gus Hartman; brother-in-law of Helen Hartman; uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church at a date and time to be announced. Dick was a member of Kenmore Knights of Columbus Council 3076. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to American Disabled Veterans.