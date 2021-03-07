GARLAND - Richard D.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 4, 2021. Dearest father of Amy L. Schaefer; son of the late William P. and Constance V. (Welker) Ernst; brother of William (Marguerite), Paul (Beverly), Thomas (Kathleen) and John Garland; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Friday, March 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM. Mr. Garland was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (Face masks are required at church.) Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.