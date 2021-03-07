Menu
Richard D. GARLAND
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
GARLAND - Richard D.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 4, 2021. Dearest father of Amy L. Schaefer; son of the late William P. and Constance V. (Welker) Ernst; brother of William (Marguerite), Paul (Beverly), Thomas (Kathleen) and John Garland; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Friday, March 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM. Mr. Garland was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (Face masks are required at church.) Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton St, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alot of fond and fun memories shared with Dick and the Garland clan. So sorry for your loss. Jake and Mary
Mary and Jake Beyer
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire Garland family. Paul, you and your brother `Dickie´ were a memorable and great part of my elementary , junior high and high school memories. My prayers and thoughts go out to you and all your family.
Tony Miranda
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of the family. Many fond memories. I am working in Colorado for several months, so I will be unable to attend the memorial service.
Joni Hyrick
March 8, 2021
Dick was a wonderful brother in-law. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He never complained. He loved his daughter unconditionally. He was a loving and caring person. He will be missed.
Marguerite Garland
March 7, 2021
such a happy, peaceful man. All of my memories & thoughts of him remind me to just slow down, enjoy the moment and take it all in. Rest easy, `grandpa´ dick :)
Maddisen Irish
March 7, 2021
Words just can´t express my sorrow for your loss Amy. He was very lucky to have a daughter like you. May he Rest In Peace and always be watching out for his only girl.
Debbi
March 7, 2021
Dad, the world lost an amazing man the moment you took your last breath. Words will never express how much I love you and how proud and honored to be your daughter. May your sweet soul Rest In Peace.
Amy Schaefer
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Kathy Samulski Edwards
March 7, 2021
So sorry to see this news . Condolences to the entire Garland family.
DougCoppola
March 7, 2021
Dear Garland Family, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Dick. May cherished memories bring you comfort during this difficult time. Love and prayers, Diana and Art Marotto
Diana Marotto
March 7, 2021
So sorry to read this Peg. My sincere sympathy. Love ya. Mary
Mary grant
March 7, 2021
A high school friend. May he Rest In Peace. My sympathy to bother Paul and the entire Garland family.
Mike Rusinek
March 7, 2021
