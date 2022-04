GIVENS - Richard E.

Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Richard's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Monday from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Givens was a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.