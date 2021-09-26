GRAD - Richard C.Of Buffalo, NY, September 24, 2021. Husband of 48 years to the late Shirley M. Anderson Grad. Dear father of Michael (Paula) Kerwin and the late Paul A. Kerwin. Loving grandfather of Andrew (Lynn) Kerwin and Chelsea Kerwin. Brother of the late Doris Goddert, Clara Burkard, Marie Snyder, Irma Henretta, Frank Grad, Robert Grad and Rita Shilby. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY Tuesday 3 - 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave. (at Parkside Ave.) Buffalo, Wednesday at 9:30AM. Please meet at church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Richard was a life member of VFW, Disabled American Veterans, Korean War Veterans Assoc., American Legion and the Military Order of the Cootie of the U.S. Pup Tent #54. Memorial contributions to VFW National Home for Children 3573 S Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to