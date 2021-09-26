Menu
Richard C. GRAD
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
GRAD - Richard C.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 24, 2021. Husband of 48 years to the late Shirley M. Anderson Grad. Dear father of Michael (Paula) Kerwin and the late Paul A. Kerwin. Loving grandfather of Andrew (Lynn) Kerwin and Chelsea Kerwin. Brother of the late Doris Goddert, Clara Burkard, Marie Snyder, Irma Henretta, Frank Grad, Robert Grad and Rita Shilby. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY Tuesday 3 - 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave. (at Parkside Ave.) Buffalo, Wednesday at 9:30AM. Please meet at church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Richard was a life member of VFW, Disabled American Veterans, Korean War Veterans Assoc., American Legion and the Military Order of the Cootie of the U.S. Pup Tent #54. Memorial contributions to VFW National Home for Children 3573 S Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to
www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out about Uncle Richard´s passing away today! (10/24/2021). I am his niece living in Mason City IA, where his sister, Rita Grad Silby lived. I´ll always remember Uncle Richard as a wonderful kind, gentle man. When my family visited him and grandma and grandpa Grad in Buffalo many years ago, he would teach me how to paint his arrows. I so enjoyed that. I must had been around 10 years old. Aunt Shirley was also very nice and fun to talk to. Again...So very sorry to hear about his passing.
Jane (Silby) Helgeson
October 24, 2021
Daniel R. Burkard and family
September 26, 2021
