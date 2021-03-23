GRAY - Richard Henry

On Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, Richard Henry Gray of Maricopa AZ, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at the age of 82. Richard was born on January 11th, 1939, in Lackawanna, NY to Robert Sr. and Catherine Gray and was a 1957 graduate of Frontier Central. On July 11th, 1964, he married Mary Ann Federici. They raised two sons, Richard and Daniel. Richard had a passion for hunting and fishing. He served in the US Air Force as an active-duty air police officer for four years, then served in the US Air Force Reserves for an additional four years at Niagara Falls, NY. He retired from Ford Motor Company at the Buffalo Stamping plant after 30 years of service. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Catherine, his brother, Robert Jr. and his beloved wife, Mary Ann. He is survived by his two sons: Richard C. (Mary) Gray of Caldwell, TX, and Daniel A. (Wendy) Gray of Maricopa, AZ; seven grandchildren: Mary "Nikki" (Chris) Gray, Cheyenne (fiancé, Mitch) Gray, Royce (Natalie) Verboom, Chad Verboom, Blake (Kasey) Verboom, Malinda Thompson, Chris (Liz) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Skylar, Arrow, Declan, Aila, Jordan and Xander. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021, at MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY in Mesa, AZ. Viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM with the service immediately after.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.