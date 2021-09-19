GUCWA - Richard J.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 10, 2020, at age 85. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Lacki); loving father of Anita (Robert) Fischer and John (William Majuk) Gucwa; devoted grandfather of Sarah (Shawn) Easter, Jacob Majuk and Kaylee Majuk; great-grandfather of Kelsey Trigg; dear brother of Robert (Jean) and the late Antoinette (Dennis) Kasprzak and Joseph Gucwa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Friday, September 24th, from 4-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., on Saturday, September 25th, at 1 PM. Please assemble at church. Richard served in the US Army in Berlin, Germany, and retired as a Supervisor for the US Postal Service. Donations in Richard's memory to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.