GUCWA - Richard J.Of Buffalo, NY, December 10, 2020, at age 85. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Lacki); loving father of Anita (Robert) Fischer and John (William Majuk) Gucwa; devoted grandfather of Sarah (Shawn) Easter, Jacob Majuk and Kaylee Majuk; great-grandfather of Kelsey Trigg; dear brother of Robert (Jean) and the late Antoinette (Dennis) Kasprzak and Joseph Gucwa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Friday, September 24th, from 4-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., on Saturday, September 25th, at 1 PM. Please assemble at church. Richard served in the US Army in Berlin, Germany, and retired as a Supervisor for the US Postal Service. Donations in Richard's memory to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred.