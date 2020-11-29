PEARSON - Richard H.

Of Derby, NY, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marianne (Lovell) and the late Cheryl (Paul) Pearson; dear father of Franki (Stephen) Hnat and Christopher Pearson; grandfather of Camron and Tiffany; brother of Al (Eva) Pearson, the late Edward Geyer and Lorraine Ravarni; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral services private. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THE LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.