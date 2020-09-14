Menu
Richard H. STESZEWSKI
Steszewski - Richard H.
Of Cuba, NY. "Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather." Passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Buffalo General Hospital, following an illness. Friends will be received at the LETRO-McINTOSH-SPINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 24 Genesee Pkwy,, Cuba, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 12 Noon-1 PM, at which time a Memorial Service will be held. Fr. Rick Augustyn, Sandra's cousin, will officiate. Condolences may be made online at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2020.
