HAAK - Richard A.

June 16, 2021, age 60, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 34 years to Darlene (nee Brydalski) Haak; dearest father of Amanda Haak (Corey Verrastro), Tyler Haak and Ryan Haak; dear grandfather of Brayden and Aubree Verrastro; son of Mary (nee Grimes) and the late Charles Haak; son-in-law of Robert (Shirley) Brydalski; brother of Sharon (Denis) Boily and Robert (Kim) Haak; brother-in-law of Denise (Louis) Piacente; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, June 19th from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.