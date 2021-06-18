Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. HAAK
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
HAAK - Richard A.
June 16, 2021, age 60, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 34 years to Darlene (nee Brydalski) Haak; dearest father of Amanda Haak (Corey Verrastro), Tyler Haak and Ryan Haak; dear grandfather of Brayden and Aubree Verrastro; son of Mary (nee Grimes) and the late Charles Haak; son-in-law of Robert (Shirley) Brydalski; brother of Sharon (Denis) Boily and Robert (Kim) Haak; brother-in-law of Denise (Louis) Piacente; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, June 19th from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy to the family.
Sally Cukierski
School
June 21, 2021
Gone too soon, prayers and condolences to you and your family. RIP Rich
Gary Szymkowiak
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results