HASTINGS - Richard Charles "Uncle Dick"
Of Kenmore, formerly Short Track, NY, April 18, 2022; son of the late Thomas G. and Freda Strasser Hastings; dear brother of Virginia (late Reuben) Lawter, Thomas (late Marilynn) Hastings, Joan (late Carlton) MacEwan, Marilyn (late Peter) Catania, the late Robert (late Virginia) Hastings, and late Grace (late Richard) Duewiger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday, 3-7 PM, where Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Final Resting place, Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Richard was a horticulturist and self-employed landscaper, member of WNY Chapter of th Koren War Veterans and Milton J. Brownshiedle Post #205 American Legion. Memorials to the WNY Alzheimer's Association
, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Amherst 14221 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.