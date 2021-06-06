HAUG - Richard Peter
Age 71 of Williamsville, June 4, 2021. Husband of 44 years to the Rev. Dorothea E. Schweitzer; father of Kristen (Jeremy) Burk; grandad of Isaac and Caspian Burk; son of the late Milton Willis and Gwendolyn Beatrice Haug; brother of Paula (Marshall) Henry; uncle of Rebecca (Larry) Zent and Craig (Kristin) Henry. There will be no prior visitation. A private burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 PM in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to First United Methodist Church, 332 Baynes St., Buffalo, NY 14213. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.