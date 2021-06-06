We are so sorry to hear of Ricky´s passing. (I still call him Ricky from our childhood days.). He called me not too long ago from his hospital bed and we chatted quit a while about anything and everything. I´m so very sorry that the new treatment he was trying did not help him to improve. Our sincere sympathy and prayers to Dorothea, Kristen and Jeremy and family, Paula and Marshall, Rebecca and Larry, and Craig and Kristin and family. I will forever hold wonderful memories of Ricky close to my heart. He is no longer hurting and I have hopes that he and our brother Dana are going over memorable times of years past. Love and hugs, Judy and Ashur.

Judy and Ashur Crawford Family June 8, 2021