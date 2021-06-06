Menu
Richard Peter HAUG
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
HAUG - Richard Peter
Age 71 of Williamsville, June 4, 2021. Husband of 44 years to the Rev. Dorothea E. Schweitzer; father of Kristen (Jeremy) Burk; grandad of Isaac and Caspian Burk; son of the late Milton Willis and Gwendolyn Beatrice Haug; brother of Paula (Marshall) Henry; uncle of Rebecca (Larry) Zent and Craig (Kristin) Henry. There will be no prior visitation. A private burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 PM in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to First United Methodist Church, 332 Baynes St., Buffalo, NY 14213. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Kenmore United Methodist Church
32 Landers Rd, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Ricky´s passing. (I still call him Ricky from our childhood days.). He called me not too long ago from his hospital bed and we chatted quit a while about anything and everything. I´m so very sorry that the new treatment he was trying did not help him to improve. Our sincere sympathy and prayers to Dorothea, Kristen and Jeremy and family, Paula and Marshall, Rebecca and Larry, and Craig and Kristin and family. I will forever hold wonderful memories of Ricky close to my heart. He is no longer hurting and I have hopes that he and our brother Dana are going over memorable times of years past. Love and hugs, Judy and Ashur.
Judy and Ashur Crawford
Family
June 8, 2021
My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to your family. Kristen, your dad was such an amazing person. I´m so sorry for your loss
Michael Wozniak
Friend
June 7, 2021
Jackie, Michael, Don and Max
June 7, 2021
