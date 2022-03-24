HOOKER - Richard H. "Rick"Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Survived by sons Michael and Christopher Hooker and their mother Rose Iuvino; partner of Carol Gawrys; loving son of Josephine and the late Richard J. Hooker; dear brother of Debra (Jim) Bagarozzo; adored uncle of Sherri (Josh) Belisle and Traci (Tom) Robbins; also survived by many relatives, his dog Scooby and his cat Rocky. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (March 25), from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Inurnment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at