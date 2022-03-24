Menu
Richard H. "Rick" HOOKER
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Survived by sons Michael and Christopher Hooker and their mother Rose Iuvino; partner of Carol Gawrys; loving son of Josephine and the late Richard J. Hooker; dear brother of Debra (Jim) Bagarozzo; adored uncle of Sherri (Josh) Belisle and Traci (Tom) Robbins; also survived by many relatives, his dog Scooby and his cat Rocky. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (March 25), from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Inurnment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
