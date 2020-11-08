POBLOCKI - Richard I.

Entered into eternal rest and the peace of Christ on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen T. (nee Boczar) Poblocki; loving father of Fr. Richard M. Poblocki, Mark (Cheryl) Poblocki, Donna M. (Michael) Szczerbiak, late David K. Poblocki, Michael Poblocki and Sheryl (Gregory) Badding; beloved Papa of Sharleen and Matthew Szczerbiak, Angela and Mark Poblocki, Jr. and Sarah, Jude and Erik Badding. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Josaphat Catholic Church at the convenience of Richard's family. Mr. Poblocki was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Please pray for the repose of Richard's soul. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.