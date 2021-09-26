Menu
Richard P. INCORVAIA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
INCORVAIA - Richard P.
September 19, 2021; dearest father of Richard Incorvaia; beloved son of the late Charles and Mildred B. (nee Biondolillo) Incorvaia; dear brother of the late Charles (late Patricia) Incorvaia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 29th, from 5 to 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
29
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My friend rest in peace. I will miss playing pickle ball and laughing together. Also, to the family memories help day to day. God Bless
Anita Schroeter
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dear Richard, So Sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Sending our deepest condolences. Rest in Heaven my friend.
Rick & Deb Abraham
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the whole Incorvaia family. May Richard Rest In Peace. Amen
Mary Raymond
September 27, 2021
