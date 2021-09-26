INCORVAIA - Richard P.
September 19, 2021; dearest father of Richard Incorvaia; beloved son of the late Charles and Mildred B. (nee Biondolillo) Incorvaia; dear brother of the late Charles (late Patricia) Incorvaia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 29th, from 5 to 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.