Richard J. BAKER
Entered into rest November 18, 2020, at the age of 62. The Buffalo native leaves to mourn children, many other loving relatives and lifelong friends. The family will receive friends at 1 PM on Saturday at BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave. The Funeral will follow at 2 PM. NYS guidelines require facial masks at all times, social distancing and occupancy limits of 25 at a time.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
