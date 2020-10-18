CISKAL - Richard J.
October 13, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Rose (nee DiBerardino); dear father of Maryann, David James and John Paul (Tammy); loving grandfather of John Christian, Victoria Marie, and Christian Joseph; brother of Daniel; brother-in-law of the late Louis (late Jan) DiBerardino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday,October 24, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Richard was a very proud US Naval Veteran, a Eucharistic Minister, Holy Name Man of the Year and a member of Nocturnal Adoration at St. Barnabas. Share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.