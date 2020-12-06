MAJEWICZ - Richard J. "Rick"
Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Kelley Haug for 32 years; devoted father of Melissa Haug, Derek Dylan and the late "Nick" Majewicz; cherished grandfather of Elijah McKay, Aiden, Madelyn and Kylie Majewicz; loving son of the late Bronislau and Carol Majewicz; dear brother of Cathy, Mark (Kelly), Laura (Jeremaiah) Brinson and the late James Johnston; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Tuesday 4-7 PM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. PURSUANT TO NYS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.