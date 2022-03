JOCHUM - Richard W.June 6, 2021, age 95. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Holmes) Jochum and the late Claire (nee Krieger) Jochum; father of Richard Jochum and Linda (Brian) Teal; step father of Joanne Riedell; grandfather of Dawn Jochum and Roberta Barnes; brother of the late Kenneth and Raymond Jochum. Services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com