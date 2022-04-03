KAPUSCINSKI - Richard J.
March 31, 2022 of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving father of Gary and Kevin (Joan) Kapuscinski. Cherished grandfather of Afton (Peter), Brittany (Daniel), Candis (Matt), Lauren and Eric (Christine). Great-grandfather of Lily, Kay, Laik, Aria, Nash, Sadi and Grayson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Richard was a proud US Air Force veteran, past commander of the American Legion Post, a standout basketball player at Emerson High School and a member of the WNY Softball Hall of Fame. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 7th from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 8th at 10 AM in Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St Adalbert's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Richard's name to Alzheimer's Association
, Western New York Chapter. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.