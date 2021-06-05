Menu
Richard "Rick" KARNATH
KARNATH - Richard "Rick"
of Grand Island, NY sank his final putt on June 1, 2021. He was the dedicated son of Edward and Becky Karnath of Elma, NY; beloved husband of 43 years to Denise (Bertoia); cherished father of Michael (Cassie) and Christian; adored grandpa of Nicholas and Gianna. He is survived by loving siblings Stephen (Lilliam), James (Kathleen), Edward (Susan), Jonathan, Joseph (Brenda), and Mary (Scott) Weltjen; dear brother-in-law of Ronald and Lynda Bertoia; also survived by an aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends are welcome on Tuesday June 8 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Celebration of his Life will be held at St. Stephen's Church, Grand Island on Wednesday, June 9 at 9:30AM. Donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Avenue, Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607, may be made in Rick's loving memory. GO BILLS! Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
Grand Island, NY
I just learned of Rick's death in the Fredonia Statement. We were on the Golf team and usually paired together in matches. We were both Business majors and liked to have a good time. Good Guy.
Bill Reilly
September 9, 2021
My condolences, Denise, Michael and Christian. Rest in Peace, Rick.
Mike D'Addieco
Work
June 8, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Rick´s passing. He was a great guy and will remember him fondly. He and Steve providing breakfast & securing the tailgating spot for the Bills games and his tireless efforts each year as the MC for the Elma Eddie. RIP my friend.
Kevin Phillips
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rick passing, my deepest condolences.
Carm
June 6, 2021
Ricki The future road trips won´t be the same without you, thinking of you!!
Bill Robertson
Friend
June 6, 2021
Rick was a special man. Beloved at River Oaks. I will miss seeing him. My sincere condolences to his family and all who called him a friend.
John Boutet
Friend
June 5, 2021
