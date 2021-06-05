KARNATH - Richard "Rick"
of Grand Island, NY sank his final putt on June 1, 2021. He was the dedicated son of Edward and Becky Karnath of Elma, NY; beloved husband of 43 years to Denise (Bertoia); cherished father of Michael (Cassie) and Christian; adored grandpa of Nicholas and Gianna. He is survived by loving siblings Stephen (Lilliam), James (Kathleen), Edward (Susan), Jonathan, Joseph (Brenda), and Mary (Scott) Weltjen; dear brother-in-law of Ronald and Lynda Bertoia; also survived by an aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends are welcome on Tuesday June 8 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Celebration of his Life will be held at St. Stephen's Church, Grand Island on Wednesday, June 9 at 9:30AM. Donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 1344 University Avenue, Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607, may be made in Rick's loving memory. GO BILLS! Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.