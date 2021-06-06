We were so sorry to hear of Richie's passing. Dad and Richie were best friends growing up. They joined the Marines together. Richard was Dad's best man at his wedding. We visited him a few times recently over the years, and he never changed. He had so much personality and humor. He loved his family and friends. It is such a loss and we will remember him in our hearts forever. Joe, Mary and The Tarasek Family

