KIJANKA - Richard J.
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, June 2, 2021, at age 89. Beloved husband of Freda (nee Utnik); loving father of Kenneth (Karen), Diane (John) Kubala, Gary (Joanne), John (Margaret Papa), Michael (Cheryl Murphy), and Robert Kijanka; devoted dziadzi of Christain, Norvyn, Julianne, Kelly, Kourtney, Kristopher, Kevin, Kristen, Ari, Kaitlin, Kyla, Benjamin, Steven, Kamryn and Jordin; great-grandfather of Trevor, Holden, Peyton, Emerson, and Reagan; dear brother of Honey (late Ray) Madej, Helcia (Henry) Kuchta, and Jane (Leonard) Woitas; cherished Godfather of Sr. Bernadette Marie and Cathy Martinez; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Richard was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Niagara Frontier Post #1041. Donations may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.