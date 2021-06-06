Menu
Richard J. KIJANKA
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KIJANKA - Richard J.
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, June 2, 2021, at age 89. Beloved husband of Freda (nee Utnik); loving father of Kenneth (Karen), Diane (John) Kubala, Gary (Joanne), John (Margaret Papa), Michael (Cheryl Murphy), and Robert Kijanka; devoted dziadzi of Christain, Norvyn, Julianne, Kelly, Kourtney, Kristopher, Kevin, Kristen, Ari, Kaitlin, Kyla, Benjamin, Steven, Kamryn and Jordin; great-grandfather of Trevor, Holden, Peyton, Emerson, and Reagan; dear brother of Honey (late Ray) Madej, Helcia (Henry) Kuchta, and Jane (Leonard) Woitas; cherished Godfather of Sr. Bernadette Marie and Cathy Martinez; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Richard was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Niagara Frontier Post #1041. Donations may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
We were so sorry to hear of Richie's passing. Dad and Richie were best friends growing up. They joined the Marines together. Richard was Dad's best man at his wedding. We visited him a few times recently over the years, and he never changed. He had so much personality and humor. He loved his family and friends. It is such a loss and we will remember him in our hearts forever. Joe, Mary and The Tarasek Family
Joe, Mary, and The Tarasek Family
Friend
June 9, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Richy's passing. My condolences to his family and friends, I always looked up to him and admired his humor and generosity. He was a real big brother and I will always remember him fondly.
tom zyskowski
June 7, 2021
RICHARD HAD A GREAT FAMILY. HE WAS BLESSED WITH A LONG LIFE AND MANY FRIENDS.
ROSEANN TOCZEK
Family
June 6, 2021
