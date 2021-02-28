KIRWAN - Richard Louis
February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rosalia Ann "Roe" (nee Albanese) Kirwan; devoted father of Sean (Tara) and Michael Kirwan; cherished Papa of Kaylee, Sophie and Patrick; dear brother of Mary Elizabeth Kirwan; survived by many loving family and friends. A Memorial Mass for Richard and Rosalia will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Catholic Charites of WNY, Food Pantry. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.