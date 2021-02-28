Menu
Richard Louis KIRWAN
KIRWAN - Richard Louis
February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rosalia Ann "Roe" (nee Albanese) Kirwan; devoted father of Sean (Tara) and Michael Kirwan; cherished Papa of Kaylee, Sophie and Patrick; dear brother of Mary Elizabeth Kirwan; survived by many loving family and friends. A Memorial Mass for Richard and Rosalia will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Catholic Charites of WNY, Food Pantry. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
4 Entries
Dear Mary, Sending you my love and prayers!!! Deb Finamore
Deborah Pope Finamore
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest sympathy on the passing of your father. The Montagna Family
Antoinette Montagna
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Richard´s passing. We send our sincere condolences. The Nicholson Family
Francesca Di Salvo- Nicholson
March 1, 2021
Mary, Sending you my thoughts and prayers! deb
Deborah Pope Finamore
March 1, 2021
