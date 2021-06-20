Menu
Richard and Rosalia Ann KIRWAN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KIRWAN - Richard Louis
February 24, 2021 - Beloved husband of the late Rosalia Ann "Roe" (nee Albanese) Kirwan. Devoted father of Sean (Tara) and Michael Kirwan. Cherished Papa of Kaylee, Sophie and Patrick. Dear brother of Mary Elizabeth Kirwan Survived by many loving family and friends.
Kirwan - Rosalia Ann "Roe" (nee Albanese) - November 3, 2020 - Beloved wife of Richard Kirwan. Loving step-mother of Sean (Tara) and Michael Kirwan. Cherished Nana of Kaylee, Sophie and Patrick. Devoted daughter of the late Filippo and Josephine Albanese. Dear Sister of Joseph (Tunde) Albanese. Caring sister-in-law of Mary Kirwan. Survived by many loving family and friends.
All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223) Friday, June 25th at 9:30 AM. Memorials in their memory to Catholic Charities of WNY (Food Pantry). Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, , Kenmore,, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
