KNOOP - Richard M.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Barrett) Knoop; devoted father of Eric (Suzanne Jeffers) Knoop and Colleen (Alek) Wacht; cherished grandfather of Alivia and Hayley Wacht and Jon and Noah; loving son of the late Richard Knoop Sr. and Elizabeth (nee Colern) (nee Malizia) Knoop; dear brother of Jack (Marcia) Malizia, Patricia (Mike) Nowicki and Dennis (Sandra), Patrick, Judy, Shawn (Michelle) and Daniel Knoop and the late David Malizia, Jay Knoop, Christopher (Ellie) Knoop and Jody Knoop; also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 1-8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa Church, Buffalo, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.