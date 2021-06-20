Menu
Richard M. KNOOP
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KNOOP - Richard M.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Barrett) Knoop; devoted father of Eric (Suzanne Jeffers) Knoop and Colleen (Alek) Wacht; cherished grandfather of Alivia and Hayley Wacht and Jon and Noah; loving son of the late Richard Knoop Sr. and Elizabeth (nee Colern) (nee Malizia) Knoop; dear brother of Jack (Marcia) Malizia, Patricia (Mike) Nowicki and Dennis (Sandra), Patrick, Judy, Shawn (Michelle) and Daniel Knoop and the late David Malizia, Jay Knoop, Christopher (Ellie) Knoop and Jody Knoop; also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 1-8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa Church, Buffalo, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
23
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa Church
Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathy my thoughts an prayers are with you an your family, Rick was an amazing Man an he was very thoughtful an kind growing up always knew how to make people laugh, an we all know he loved you very much you both shared something very special .He will be sadly missed,But now he is your angel he will watch over all of you.
Linda Frankhauser
Friend
June 20, 2021
RIP Rick. I will always remember his great sense of humor, the way he said "helwo Bwab" ever time we met , and he made the best turkey dinners at the Family Reunion My love and prayers to his Loving Wife, Cathy , his Children and Grandchildren, and to his brothers and sisters I will miss him ...
Barbara
Family
June 20, 2021
