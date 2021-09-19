Kolbas - Richard B.
September 14, 2021 of East Aurora, NY (formerly of Plymouth, MI). Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Garvey) Kolbas; devoted father of David (Holly Tucker) and Jeffrey (Nastassia) Kolbas; cherished grandfather of Megan, Noah, Greyson, and Quentin Kolbas; loving brother of Dr. Judith Kolbas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 1 - 5 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.