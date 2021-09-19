Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard B. KOLBAS
ABOUT
Kenmore East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Kolbas - Richard B.
September 14, 2021 of East Aurora, NY (formerly of Plymouth, MI). Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Garvey) Kolbas; devoted father of David (Holly Tucker) and Jeffrey (Nastassia) Kolbas; cherished grandfather of Megan, Noah, Greyson, and Quentin Kolbas; loving brother of Dr. Judith Kolbas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 1 - 5 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
20
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.