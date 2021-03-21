KONTAK - Richard S.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband to Mary of 61 years, who passed away March 16, 2021; loving father of David (Ellen) and James (Claudia); cherished grandfather of Alexander and Maxim; brother of Elaine (George) McDaniel and Darlene (Eddie) Jezioro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Richard and Mary met in the Army and married after their honorable discharge. As career postal employees, they were one of the first letter carrier couples in the country. Both enjoyed traveling, hunting and trap shooting. The center of their lives were family and friends. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.