Richard S. KONTAK
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KONTAK - Richard S.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband to Mary of 61 years, who passed away March 16, 2021; loving father of David (Ellen) and James (Claudia); cherished grandfather of Alexander and Maxim; brother of Elaine (George) McDaniel and Darlene (Eddie) Jezioro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Richard and Mary met in the Army and married after their honorable discharge. As career postal employees, they were one of the first letter carrier couples in the country. Both enjoyed traveling, hunting and trap shooting. The center of their lives were family and friends. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
So sorry to hear about the passing of my friend. Richard and his wife Mary was a joy to know . I remember so many good times I had with this man.. trap shooting, hunting, wine making, and etc. Rest easy my friend. My condolences to the family.
Eddie Lott
March 27, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family with such an untimely loss of both Mary and Dick.
GALE KORDZIKOWSKI
Family
March 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dick was my dad's (Ted's) best friend, so I have special memories from your family's visits as far back as I can remember. Both your folks will be deeply missed. God bless you.
Sandra Austin
Friend
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the family I worked with Mary and Dick in Special Delivery they were a loving couple and a joy to work with
Paul Dyson
March 22, 2021
I send my Condolences to your family. I was so sorry to hear of your dads passing. I always looked forward to visits from Dick and Mary. They were great people. May they both Rest In Peace.
Loralyn Ellis
March 22, 2021
Sending our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the family. Dick & Mary were our neighbors for over 20 yrs and we adored them both. They went through so much the last several years and I admired Dick for how never gave up and he took such good care of the wife he loved so very much til the end. As sad as we are of both of their passing, It's comforting to know that they are now both at peace and with each other. We will miss them both so very very much.
Cheryl Karneth
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Richard's passing.I worked with him at station E on genesee street.back in the 70's.Also road cycles at times too.Rest in peace Dick.
Paul christopher
March 21, 2021
