Sending our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the family. Dick & Mary were our neighbors for over 20 yrs and we adored them both. They went through so much the last several years and I admired Dick for how never gave up and he took such good care of the wife he loved so very much til the end. As sad as we are of both of their passing, It's comforting to know that they are now both at peace and with each other. We will miss them both so very very much.

Cheryl Karneth Neighbor March 22, 2021