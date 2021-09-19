Menu
Richard D. KUCZMA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KUCZMA - Richard D.
Entered into rest September 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Kalinka) and the late Daisy (nee Weeks); devoted father of Michael D. (Vita) and Steven D. (Maureen) Kuczma; stepfather of Pamela (Ross) Rottner; survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Thomas and Stella Kuczma; dear brother of Harry (Florence) Kay and the late Thomas (Theresa) Kuczma Jr. Richard was a United States Army Veteran who fought in the Korean War. No prior visitation. Interment at Western NY National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
