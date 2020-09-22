Klubek - Richard L.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Ifkovich) Klubek; loving father of Michelle Saniewski and Thomas (Donna) Klubek; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Sheryl) Klubek, Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Brayer, Matthew Klubek and Bryan Saniewski; great-grandfather of Cameron, Carter, Elle and Carson; son of the late William and Helen Klubek; dear brother of Eugenia (late Edward) Halady, John (Jane), Gerald (Marian), Louis (Christine), Marcia Kumiega, David (Sheryl) and the late William (late Audrey); also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Queen of Angels Parish. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Klubek was a member of Queen of Angels Holy Name Society and VFW Col. Weber Post #898. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.