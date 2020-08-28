Menu
Richard L. POLSON
Polson - Richard L.
Richard Lee 'Dick' Polson, 84, formerly of Buffalo, passed away in the peace of his Salisbury, NC home surrounded by the love and comfort of his family on August 21st, 2020. Mr. Polson is survived by his loving wife, Ann Polson (nee Campbell), Sister Grace Schmitt (the late Richard) of Buffalo and late brother, Ralph 'Jimmy' Polson (Rita) of Tacoma, WA. Additionally, he leaves behind daughters, Lynn Umlauf Jacek and Diane James (Edward); step-daughters Carol Daley, Karen Spence (Jeffrey) and Susan Daleyand; step-Son Kevin Daley (Kathy). He was the beloved grandfather to twelve; grand- children and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Grace Seitz (nee Marison) and Ralph Polson. In addition, his first wife of 32 years, Janet Esther Polson (nee Krull), was called to heaven in 1989, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. A complete obituary can be viewed at https://www.summersettfuneralhome.com obituaries/Richard-Polson/. Memorials may be made to the United Services Organization (USO) or to Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
