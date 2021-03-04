Menu
Richard E. "Dick" LEOUS
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LEOUS - Richard E. "Dick"
March 2, 2021, devoted husband of Mary U. (nee Schlau) Leous; loving father of Anne M. (Paul) Palisano, Karen B. (Andrew) Amoscato, Richard M. (Kim), Kevin W. and Linda M. (Michael) Brem; cherished grandfather of Marie, David, Nicholas (Tesin), Brianna (Xiao), Richard Gage and Connor; dear brother of the late Alfred T. (Peggy) Leous, Olive Jeanne (Richard) Willett and Roger G. (Tess) Leous; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to St. John the Baptist Church. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Leous family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Dick was my boss at Calspan, he was a gentleman and a gentle man. He was a fantastic boss and mentor.
Paul Lanigan
March 13, 2021
Mrs.Leous and family, I was saddened to hear of Dick's passing. My recollection of him was always of man with a kind word. As you know, he was a great friend of my fathers when they worked at Lake Erie Engineering and over the years. I first met him when I was a young boy. Later when I was in high school, he refereed some of my football games when I played at Canisius High School. When my father died suddenly following an auto accident, Dick was there for our family and provided kindness and support. A few years ago, I retired from the practice of surgery and spend winters in Florida with my wife. I was still doing some medical work and therefore returned home for approximately 1 week of each month.. To my surprise, on one occasion, there was a voicemail from Dick. It was several days since he left the message but I returned the call in hopes that I would find him well. We spoke for perhaps 15 minutes. We updated one another on our current situations and activities. I was delighted to spend a few minutes with him. I am honored to have known him. I will never forget him. Again my deepest sympathy's. Dick Peer
Dick Peer, MD
March 12, 2021
Thanks Dick for your constant encouragement during my tenure as a high school official. May you Rest In Peace. Condolences to the Leous family.
Ed Turkasz
March 7, 2021
Mary, It is with deepest sympathy we offer you and your family peace of mind, in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Martin and Esther Luh will be there to greet Dick. I know the four of you were wonderful friends.
Joseph F. Luh
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, God bless
Kerry and Dan Leahy
March 5, 2021
Sending deepest sympathies to the Leous family with the passing of your husband & father. Really enjoyed his company at the annual corn roasts!
Joanne & Richard Siepel
March 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of Dads passing. We always enjoyed talking to him every year at the corn roast. He had some good stories to tell.
Roger & Marian
March 5, 2021
Fond memories of praying the rosary with Dick after the 8o´clock Mass. Also enjoyed his enthusiasm for Notre Dame football games.
Clare Nienhaus
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Dick was a gift to the neighborhood. Always a pleasure to have a conversation with him. Heartfelt condolences to the Leous family.
Tim & Tracy Gettings
March 4, 2021
