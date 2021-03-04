LEOUS - Richard E. "Dick"
March 2, 2021, devoted husband of Mary U. (nee Schlau) Leous; loving father of Anne M. (Paul) Palisano, Karen B. (Andrew) Amoscato, Richard M. (Kim), Kevin W. and Linda M. (Michael) Brem; cherished grandfather of Marie, David, Nicholas (Tesin), Brianna (Xiao), Richard Gage and Connor; dear brother of the late Alfred T. (Peggy) Leous, Olive Jeanne (Richard) Willett and Roger G. (Tess) Leous; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to St. John the Baptist Church. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.