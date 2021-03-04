Mrs.Leous and family, I was saddened to hear of Dick's passing. My recollection of him was always of man with a kind word. As you know, he was a great friend of my fathers when they worked at Lake Erie Engineering and over the years. I first met him when I was a young boy. Later when I was in high school, he refereed some of my football games when I played at Canisius High School. When my father died suddenly following an auto accident, Dick was there for our family and provided kindness and support. A few years ago, I retired from the practice of surgery and spend winters in Florida with my wife. I was still doing some medical work and therefore returned home for approximately 1 week of each month.. To my surprise, on one occasion, there was a voicemail from Dick. It was several days since he left the message but I returned the call in hopes that I would find him well. We spoke for perhaps 15 minutes. We updated one another on our current situations and activities. I was delighted to spend a few minutes with him. I am honored to have known him. I will never forget him. Again my deepest sympathy's. Dick Peer

Dick Peer, MD March 12, 2021