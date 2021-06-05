LOZO - Richard A.
June 3, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of Joanne (nee Trautman) Lozo; father of Richard (Amber Gilmer) Lozo Jr., Lisa Lozo and Christine (Dana) Iser; grandfather of Kaitlyn Lozo, Eric Sander and Robert Arch; brother of Linda (Bill Derwin) Lozo and JoAnn (Mark) Hassan; son of the late Clifford and Esther Lozo. Friends may call Sunday 2-6 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island where funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the DeGlopper Memorial. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.