LYONS - Richard October 5, 2021, of Blasdell, NY, at the age of 66. Loving father of Richard (Samantha) Lyons II and Jill (Tony) Arno. Grandfather of Ava, Anthony, Richard, Ellie and Annabella; also survived by other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11 AM, from the N. Collins Wesleyan Church, 10470 Bantle Rd., N. Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY.
So sorry to hear of Rich´s passing. He was a good guy. Rest In Peace and may your memory be a blessing to your loved ones left behind.
Dave Shekailo
October 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
tom falbo
October 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I have worked with Richie for 3 years at Sotek. He always greeted me with respect and the same in return. Richie will be missed. So sorry to for your loss.
Randy Troyer
Coworker
October 8, 2021
I worked with your Dad for the last 6 years at Sotek. I appreciated everything he did for the business. I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers are with you at his tough time!
Jim Carroll
Coworker
October 8, 2021
So sad and so young. My parents were good friends of his parents back in Uniondale. My late husband was a good friend of his. Spent a lot of time playing miniature golf. I’m sure he will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Susan Dorst-Coppersmith-Kenefick
Neighbor
October 7, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. my God bless your soul. until we meet again