August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Shields) Hollister; dearest father of Richard Hollister, Christopher (Theresa) Hollister, and Lynn (Chris) Wellhauser; devoted grandfather of Jessica, Kayla, and Sydney Hollister. No prior visitation. Funeral services held privately. Richard is retired from Honeywell with several chemical patents and he was a longtime antique dealer. Please send any donations in honor of Richard to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
