HUNT - Richard M. "Dick"
August 17, 2020, age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Clare (Siegel) Hunt; dearest father of eight children and two stepchildren; grandfather of twenty-five grandchildren, one step- grandchild and fifteen great-grandchildren; son of the late Patricia (Robert) Fay and James Hunt; brother of Thomas W. (Mary) Fay and Susan Fay; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo NY at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 10th. Friends invited. Dick graduated from Canisius High School Class of '56', University of Dayton '60' and received his JD from Chase College of Law '67'. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com