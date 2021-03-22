Maciejewski - Richard J.
March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary A.; devoted father of Richard J. (late Kathy) Maciejewski, and Linda (Gary) Mission; loving grandfather of Jacqueline, and Michael; great-grandfather of Jacob, Kasey, Allison, Ryan, and Alexis; dear brother of the late Clara (late Stanley) Buczynski; special friend of the late Darlene Swinarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday at 9 AM and at St. Bernard's Church at 10 AM. Mr. Maciejewski was an Army Veteran and an Electrician for Arcata Graphics for over 47 years. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Please share your condolences with the family at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.