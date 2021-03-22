Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard J. MACIEJEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Maciejewski - Richard J.
March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary A.; devoted father of Richard J. (late Kathy) Maciejewski, and Linda (Gary) Mission; loving grandfather of Jacqueline, and Michael; great-grandfather of Jacob, Kasey, Allison, Ryan, and Alexis; dear brother of the late Clara (late Stanley) Buczynski; special friend of the late Darlene Swinarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday at 9 AM and at St. Bernard's Church at 10 AM. Mr. Maciejewski was an Army Veteran and an Electrician for Arcata Graphics for over 47 years. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Please share your condolences with the family at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Church
1990 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.