MAJKOWSKI - Richard C.
Age 88, of Absolute Care, of Westfield, formerly of Hamburg and Forestville, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Buffalo, on August 9, 1932. He worked for the former Al-Tech Specialty Steel, Dunkirk, and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Son of the late Henry and Jennie (Czarnecki) Majkowski; father of Jacqueline (Dennis Wilcox) Kulpa, Cynthia (Steve) Lawrie and Brenda Lee (Jeff) Leone; brother of Jennie Majkowski and Alvin (Elsie) Majkowski; also surviving are four grandsons; one granddaughter; and many great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two sisters and four brothers. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Sheridan VFW Memorial Post #6390, Rt. 20, Sheridan, NY 14135. Arrangements are by Riles & Woolley Funeral Home, Forestville. For more information, please go to www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.