Richard MARTIN
MARTIN - Richard
November 2, 2020. Husband of the late Dorothy Martin; friend of Jacqueline Greco; brother of Neil (Arlene) Martin; also survived by Alice (Andy) Levy and Steven (Debra) Strauss. A Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 11 AM. To view service virtually, visit MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page. Memorials may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek or Alzheimers Research Foundation. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
